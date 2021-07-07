After a “fake” row with Hugo Hammond, Love Island fans are being urged to “be gentle” to Sharon Gaffka.

After comments made in response to Wednesday’s broadcast, Love Island contestant Sharon Gaffka pleaded with fans to “be kind” in an Instagram post.

Hugo Hammond’s remark that he didn’t like “fake” chicks hurt Faye Winters and Sharon.

In a heated exchange that ended in tears, Sharon approached Hugo and accused him of being a fake.

Aaron fights with Sharon as Hugo leaves in tears, according to Love Island spoilers.

“We’re so proud of our lady Sharon for speaking up for the other females in the house (and for everyone who may have had cosmetic operations) last night,” the individuals who administer Sharon’s Instagram while she is in the villa wrote. Sharon’s protective instinct was on display when she reacted to repeated attempts to create a ruckus.

“It’s easy to forget that hours of conversations are compressed into just 60 minutes of information – always remember to BE KIND.”

Following the islanders’ argument about cosmetic surgeries, a number of fans resorted to social media to express their displeasure.

While some thought Hugo’s remarks were “innocent” and the girls “overreacted,” others thought Faye and Sharon were justified in defending their aesthetic choices.

Aaron Francis, Sharon’s current boyfriend, confronts her on Wednesday’s episode, claiming he didn’t like how she handled the incident.

“I want someone who is a lot more chilled,” he says. We get along swimmingly, as you can see. However, I believe there were a few red flags. Is this something I can see working in the long run? I’m not entirely sure. I didn’t want to keep going.”