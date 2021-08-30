After a failed rape attempt, a cemetery caretaker kills and burys a 6-year-old girl.

Over the weekend, a man was arrested in connection with the murder of a 6-year-old boy, whose body was discovered buried in a cemetery on Sunday.

The child was last seen seven months ago on her way to the grocery shop in Chichawanti, a city in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Despite authorities’ best attempts, she could not be found, according to The Express Tribune.

The act was then classified as an abduction, and police began an investigation. Authorities first suspected the girl’s stepfather, Muslim Sakhi, of being involved in her disappearance.

Mushtaq Ahmad, a relative of hers, was eventually named as the main suspect in the case.

Ahmad worked as a gravedigger in the village cemetery.

After reviewing the information received from the girl’s family, Sahiwal Muhammad Kashif Aslam, district police officer, restarted the inquiry seven months after the child was abducted.

The child’s biological father was also questioned by the cops, and his discoveries aided the authorities in their investigation.

Ahmad confessed to killing the girl when questioned by the police.

“After abducting the girl, I attempted to sexually abuse her, but when I failed, I strangled and killed her for fear of being discovered. Ahmad informed the deputies, “I dug a hole at the cemetery and buried her at night.”

Following his confession, Ahmad informed the police of the victim’s clothing and the location of her grave.

In the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a 10-year-old girl was raped and killed by a 35-year-old man who lived as a tenant near the child house. The suspect was to the girl’s house to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, an Indian festival, and became inebriated thereafter. He then kidnapped the girl from her family and sexually assaulted her before murdering her. The father was detained after the authorities discovered the girl’s body dumped near a canal.

In South Asia, sexual violence is still a major issue. India reported 39,608 rape cases in 2016, with at least 520 of them involving children under the age of six. Rape, on the other hand, is claimed to occur every hour in Pakistan.

According to a World Bank blog article from November 2020, many women in South Asia regard sexual harassment and violence to be a routine part of their daily life. When strolling along the street or commuting alone, many of them still have worries.