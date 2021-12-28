After a failed fight intervention attempt at a Burger King, a man was killed, and the suspect was arrested.

After attempting to intervene in a quarrel between a woman and another guy, a man was killed at a Burger King in Frederick, Maryland. Although the culprit has been apprehended, authorities are still investigating the shooting.

Jaion Antonio Penamon, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene after 20-year-old Darin Tyler Robey shot him multiple times, according to the Frederick Police Department (FPD).

“At around 7:15 p.m. Sunday evening, officers from the FPD and other agencies arrived to the incident area. According to the statement, “the first investigation determined that Robey and a female got into an altercation inside the restaurant business where the incident happened.”

When Robey shot the victim many times “in the vestibule of the restaurant,” Penamon, whose age has not been revealed, “attempted to intercede in the dispute.”

Even though the suspect has been apprehended, the FPD has asked any witnesses with information of the incident to contact authorities because the matter is still under “active investigation.”

As inquiries into the incident progressed, the FPD advised people to “avoid” the area around the 100 Block of Routzahn’s Way. In a tweet, the police department further emphasized that “the event did not entail a robbery attempt,” despite speculations to the contrary.

The current shooting is the latest in a succession of shootings that have occurred in Maryland in recent weeks. According to WBFF, Maryland State Police have begun an investigation into the “strange” death of a lady who died from an apparent gunshot wound outside her Talbot County home over the weekend. The woman has been identified as Marta Merina, 33, whose autopsy results are still pending. Merina’s death is being investigated by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit.

Justin Kyle Marshall, 34, of Pennsylvania, was arrested earlier this week after reportedly shooting his girlfriend, Tristan Shifflet of Hagerstown, Maryland, in the neck, according to the Hagerstown Police Department, according to WFXR TV.

On Christmas Day, authorities were alerted of a shooting and hurried to the scene, but Marshall left before officers arrived. Shifflet died in the hospital as a result of her injuries, and Marshall was apprehended in West Virginia on Sunday morning.