After a Facebook post about a man accused of stealing diapers, the police department has received backlash.

After posting about a guy who allegedly stole diapers from a Walmart earlier this month, a Florida police department has received backlash on social media.

The Winter Haven Police Department detailed the event, which occurred three days prior, in a post on September 18. A photo of the man with two young children whose faces were obscured, as well as a photo of the man pulling a cart holding diapers and wipes, were included in the post.

“So, if your card is denied and you try another with the same result, it is NOT permission to just walk out with the things anyway,” the post says.

“On Sept. 15 at 4:30 p.m., the guy seen below (poor small kids had no idea) walked to Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and chose things before walking to the self checkout lanes,” it reads.

The man scanned the items and attempted to pay, but his card was “declined many times,” according to the police department.

“He exits the store, leaving the merchandise behind. (Apparently, he left the kids with someone outside because they aren’t with him this time.) They claimed he returned with a different card.

“That card was also turned down on multiple occasions. Nonetheless, he decides to take the stuff. He was spotted getting into a white SUV, which could have been a Chevy Trailblazer. “Does he look familiar?”

The post had received around 4,400 comments as of Thursday morning. After the incident was made public, many people chastised the department.

Amy Beascoechea, a Facebook user, wrote, “WHPD what happened to protect & serve.”

“While I don’t condone theft, instead of berating this father, why don’t you all step up and see what you can do to help him? She went on to say, “I’ll assist pay for the diapers and wipes.”

“In case you needed proof that American cops are more concerned with protecting and serving capital than with protecting and serving civilians, here it is,” Facebook user Chris Tyioran commented.

A number of people on Facebook offered to pay for the products.

“This must be taken down. Kristine Ferdon remarked, “This is totally ludicrous.” “I’d do the same thing,” says the author. We’re just trying to make ends meet. I’ll cover the costs of the boys’ purchases.”

“Once you figure out who it is. This is a condensed version of the information.