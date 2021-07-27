After a ‘drug driving’ incident, a cyclist was brought to the hospital with a significant spinal injury.

After a horrific crash on a Wirral country road on Friday, a cyclist was rushed to hospital with a significant spinal injury.

The accident happened at around 6.05pm on Friday, July 23 on Barnston Road in Barnston, Wirral, with numerous medical professionals passing by on their way to work hurrying to rescue the cyclist, who was transported to hospital with a significant spinal injury.

Police grabbed the driver of a blue Hyundai, a 38-year-old male from Irby, at the scene and arrested him on suspicion of risky driving and drug possession.

Merseyside Police is seeking for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

“We have arrested a guy after a cyclist was critically wounded in a collision in Barnston, Wirral on Friday night,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said (23 July).

“At around 6.05 p.m., a blue Hyundai was claimed to have collided with the cyclist on Barnston Road.

“The rider was rushed to the hospital with a major spinal injury and is being treated there.

“Emergency services were dispatched, and the Hyundai’s driver was apprehended by police on the site.

“A 38-year-old Irby man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by hazardous driving and driving under the influence of drugs.

“He has been released under investigation until the issue is investigated further.

Medical personnel who went to the cyclist’s aid were hailed by Roads Policing Inspector Stuart McIver for their “care and fast thinking” during the event.

“Several medical professionals who were passing by on their way to work stopped to administer first aid and comfort to the wounded rider, and I want to thank them for their compassion and quick thinking,” Inspector McIver stated.

“Please contact police if you were in the Barnston Road vicinity at around 6 p.m. and observed any aspect of this event or spotted the blue Hyundai just before,” police said.

“Similarly, if you were travelling in the area at the time and believe you may have dashcam footage of the car or the incident, I would ask you to check your film and call us if you find anything.”

