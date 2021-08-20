After a drug conspiracy charge, a suspected Encrochat ket dealer was named.

As part of an investigation into sellers utilizing the mobile encryption app EncroChat, a guy suspected of distributing ketamine and heroin has been identified.

Kieran McMahon, of Titchfield Street, Vauxhall, was charged in the Operation Venetic inquiry, according to police.

The 24-year-old will face charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, ketamine, and cannabis in court today.

“A 24-year-old Liverpool man has been charged as part of a Class A and B narcotics conspiracy,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“Kieran McMahon, of Vauxhall’s Titchfield Street, was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A narcotics (cocaine and heroin) as well as conspiracy to supply Class B drugs (ketamine and cannabis).

“He was remanded in detention and is scheduled to appear in the complicated case adult remand court on Friday, August 20th.

“The charge is part of Merseyside Police’s reaction to Operation Venetic, which is a national investigation into the use of encrypted mobile devices, sometimes known as Encrochat.”

Just over a year ago, Operation Venetic was made public, and since then, over 60,000 EncroChat users have been identified globally, with about 10,000 of them in the United Kingdom.

Merseyside Police said they’ve arrested more than 130 people, charged more than 100, and sentenced more than 30 people to a total of 366 years in jail in that period.