After a driver reverses a stolen Audi through it, the house front becomes a mound of bricks and rubble.

This was the massive amount of damage caused by a car purposely reversing into the side of a house in Anfield last night.

At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, the black Audi A5 was discovered nearly embedded in the property on Attwood Street.

Neighbors heard a huge blast and hurried outside to watch the horrifying scenes, which included a man wearing a baseball cap and dark clothing getting out of the car and fleeing along Blessington Road.

READ MORE: In a city centre takeout, a man was kicked in the head and knocked out.

New photographs show the magnitude of the damage, which includes mounds of bricks and rubble, as well as the blue front door, which is nearly hanging off after the hit.

Three adults were reported to be inside the house at the time, however they were upstairs in a bedroom rather than downstairs in the living room.

There were no casualties reported at the scene.

The property, which is just 150 meters from Liverpool’s Anfield stadium, was boarded up this morning, and the residents were placed in temporary housing.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service officials were speaking with those who were directly affected.

The Audi was stolen in a burglary in Old Swan on September 8, according to police, who believe the residence was deliberately targeted.

Merseyside Police Chief Inspector Steve Hardy said: “We suspect the car was deliberately driven into the home and are calling for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist us with our investigations to come forward.”

“This was a careless conduct, and we are lucky no one was hurt.”

“Crime scene investigators are currently on the site, conducting house-to-house enquiries.

“Officers will also examine CCTV footage in an attempt to identify the perpetrator.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who saw a black Audi A5 parked in their street or neighborhood between September 8 and today (which isn’t regularly parked in the area).” They may have information that is critical to our investigation.”

Contact Merseyside Police’s social media desk through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook â€ Merseyside if you observed the incident or have any information. “The summary has come to an end.”