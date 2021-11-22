After a driver ploughed into a throng at a Wisconsin Christmas parade, there were fatalities.

A automobile drove into a Christmas parade in Milwaukee, injuring more than 20 people and killing some of them.

Children were among the casualties, according to Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson, who also confirmed that fatalities had occurred.

“The vehicle impacted more than 20 victims,” he said in a press conference. Some of the people involved were minors, and the incident resulted in a few deaths.” Mr Thomspon stated that no other details about the fatalities will be revealed until family members were notified.

He went on to say that a police officer shot at the vehicle and that officers were hunting for a person of interest.

“At this moment, we’re looking into a person of interest,” Mr Thompson added. It was unclear whether the individual was in custody.

The inquiry is still ongoing, according to Mr Thompson, although a “suspect car” has been found. The public was advised to stay away from the downtown area.

Shawn Reilly, the mayor of Waukesha, told Milwaukee’s WITI television station that he did not believe there was any immediate danger to the public.

A red truck broke over barriers and sped into the road where the parade was taking place, according to footage posted on social media that looked to be a live video stream.

A second video filmed along the parade route shows a group of adolescent girls wearing Santa hats and dancing with white pompoms.

The truck then slammed into the crowd, with the person filming repeatedly exclaiming, “Oh my God!” People were seen ministering to at least one of the girls on the ground in the footage.

Another video showed the automobile hitting what seemed to be members of a marching band as well as several other people along the parade route before continuing on. The marching band’s song was drowned out by cries as the automobile neared.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Corey Montiho, a member of the Waukesha school board, his daughter’s dance team was hit.

"It had pom-poms and shoes, and they poured hot chocolate all over the place." To find my daughter, I had to go from one crushed body to the next," he explained. "My wife and two daughters were on the verge of being hit. Please remember to pray for.