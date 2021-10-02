After a driver doing donuts flees Texas cops, three valet workers are killed in a crash.

Three valet employees were killed on Friday night in Houston, Texas, when a car attempting to elude police crashed into them.

A night shift sergeant was on normal patrol about 10:30 p.m. when he noticed a motorist performing donuts in a private parking lot, according to police.

The sergeant activated his emergency lights as the motorist entered the parking lot and proceeded down the street, intending to perform a traffic stop. During a press conference, Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir claimed the vehicle “accelerated at a very high pace,” creating significant distance between itself and the officer.

Bashir claimed that when the sergeant followed up with the vehicle, they discovered it had struck three people, “all of whom are valet staff for local establishments in the area.” Before coming to its “final resting location,” the vehicle had crashed into a ditch and collided with a “fixed object.”

At the scene, the three people were pronounced dead. The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said late Saturday that they were looking into whether the motorist was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office’s Sean Teare said, “We’re out here because one person decided they didn’t want to get a ticket or perhaps go to jail for a misdemeanor.”

By the end of the crash, Teare estimated that the vehicle was driving at least 60 miles per hour, if not much more.

“When he hit those three valets, he jumped from felony avoiding arrest to felony murder. “That’s a third-degree crime with the potential for three first-degree felony charges,” Teare added.

“And we’re talking about three people who were just working out here. They were just going about their business. He continued, “They were returning from parking cars, heading to grab additional cars.”

“This is the most heinous case of a pursuit or something similar we’ve seen in a long time.”

According to Teare, there were “early signals” that intoxication may have played a role in the incident, but authorities had not confirmed this as of Friday night. Authorities were still trying to figure out who was behind the wheel.

