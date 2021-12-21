After a drive-by gunshot in the street, an attempted murderer was apprehended.

A guy has been arrested in connection with a gunshot that occurred in Old Swan earlier this month.

A 33-year-old male was shot on Prescot Road around 3.05 a.m. on Saturday, December 11.

Officers were dispatched to the scene after hearing three bangs and discovering a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Detectives believe two suspects approached the victim on an electric bike before the 33-year-old was shot by the rear seat passenger.

He was brought to the hospital and treated for serious injuries, but he has since been released.

Following a warrant in Knotty Ash on Monday, December 20, police stated they had detained a man on suspicion of attempted murder, as well as suspected guns and narcotics offenses.

On suspicion of attempted murder and possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs, the 39-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested (cannabis). He’s been brought into custody and will be questioned.

“While we are making substantial progress in this case, we are continuing to make inquiries,” Detective Inspector John Fitzgerald said. “We think two suspects approached the victim on an electric bike when the rear seat passenger shot the victim, and both criminals rode away.”

“We’ve seen a decrease in firearms incidents in the last two years as a result of proactive warrants and arrests like this, as well as stop checks and land searches, and we’ll keep working to make Merseyside a safer place to live and work.”

“Information from the public is a critical component of our ability to make people who store, carry, and use firearms unwelcome here.”

“If anyone has any knowledge about this occurrence, or has any information on people who are keeping or carrying firearms, please contact us, and we will take steps to discover and prosecute those who are involved.”

If you have any information concerning this incident, please contact police by DM or social media using the reference 21000856271 on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at: Give information | Crimestoppers ( crimestoppers-uk.org )