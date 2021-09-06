After a dreadful catastrophic crash, a man and a woman were discovered dead.

A horrific crash in the Cumbrian countryside claimed the lives of two persons.

On Sunday morning, a man and a woman were discovered in a crashed Citroen Berlingo van in the town of Kings Meaburn.

The driver, a 24-year-old Ashton-in-Makerfield male, and his passenger, a 20-year-old Golbourne lady, were both pronounced dead at the site.

The future of a historic sports and social club is in jeopardy when survival hopes are met with silence.

At 7.40 a.m., Cumbria Police were contacted when the van was discovered, having crashed off the road.

The incident occurred at the B6260, north of Tebay.

The event was characterized as a “one vehicle road traffic collision” by Cumbria Police, who said the circumstances of the crash were being investigated.

Anyone who saw a white Citroen Berlingo van in the neighborhood or has information about the event is encouraged to contact the police.

Information can be shared online here, over the phone at 101, or by emailing [email protected] with the incident number 61 of September 5 in the subject line.