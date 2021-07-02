After a dramatic week in the villa, Love Island contestants prepare for their first recoupling.

It hasn’t even been a week in the Love Island villa, but the series’ first recoupling will take place on Friday night.

The girls would select who to recouple with, according to a text received by Chloe Burrows in the promo for Friday night’s show.

As a result, two lads will be left alone in the villa, wondering their position in it.

According to Instagram, the most popular Love Island contestant in 2021 is

Fans have flocked to Twitter to analyze who they believe is in jeopardy of being fired from the show.

“#LoveIsland my predictions for tomorrow’s recoupling: Kaz+Toby, Liberty+Jake, Sharon+Aaron, Chuggs+Chloe, Faye+Liam, luckily Brad, unfortunately Hugo going home,” one fan said.

“The way Jake is going to backtrack from stating he wasn’t feeling Liberty now that there’s a recoupling #LoveIsland,” another tweeted.

This follows the arrival of two new boys in the villa on Thursday, who took Faye Winters and Sharon Gaffka out on a date.

Despite putting his foot in it when he said brunettes were his type, Liam Reardon, a 21-year-old bricklayer, wooed Faye on the date.

Despite this, Faye stated that she would be delighted to share a bed with him.

Chuggs Wallis, 23, from Surrey, was the other boy who entered the villa and went on a date with Sharon.

They seemed to get along, as Sharon made it plain that despite being married to Hugo, there was nothing between them.