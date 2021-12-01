After a dramatic rescue operation, a baby elephant that fell into an open drain dies of exhaustion.

Even as forest officials attempted to reunite a young elephant with its mother after it was miraculously rescued after falling through an open drain, the calf perished.

The incident occurred late Monday night in Karnataka, India’s southwestern state, when a wild elephant gave birth to the calf along a sewer. The calf slipped into the drain after its birth and spent a long time in the water. According to the Deccan Herald, the mother elephant attempted but failed to bring the calf out of the water.

After hearing the elephant’s distress screams, residents from a neighbouring village hurried to the scene. The people used firecrackers to try to scare the elephants away at first. The mother elephant, on the other hand, remained still. Locals noticed the calf’s terrible condition, which was still buried in water, and called forest authorities.

Officials from the forest department arrived on the spot right once and began the rescue operation. Officials used two domesticated elephants to guide the mother elephant back into the bush after she obstructed the initial rescue operations.

The elephant was eventually rescued from the drain by officials and residents. After several hours in the water, the infant was noticeably feeble. They washed the calf and carried it into the woods. The mother elephant soon followed the calf’s scent and arrived.

“Along with a group of three young elephants, the mother elephant approached the calf. It once attempted to elevate the calf. The calf was sleepy, so when it didn’t move, the mother elephant tossed it into the water stream “Annaya Kumar, the forest officer, said The New India Express.

The Assistant Conservator of the Forest confirmed the calf’s death.

The mother elephant, according to Kumar, belonged to a young herd that lacked a matriarch. He believes the baby was the first to be born in the village.

The veterinarian was told about the baby’s condition, and villagers are upset that they did not arrive on time, according to the Deccan Herald.

The calf’s body was transported for an autopsy before being burnt in the wilderness.