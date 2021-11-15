After a downstairs neighbor noticed maggots dropping from the ceiling, the decomposing bodies of a woman and her boyfriend were discovered.

Emergency officers were dispatched to an apartment on Creston Avenue on Saturday after the apartment supervisor called 911 to report maggots falling from the ceiling above her. According to the NY Daily News, the tenant also claimed she heard two gunshots and a heavy thud from the apartment at 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Officers detected a bad odor coming from the closed flat.