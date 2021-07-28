After a double stabbing on Liverpool’s waterfront, a teen was apprehended.

On Friday, July 23, police were dispatched to Keel Wharf after reports of a major brawl involving up to 100 youths.

Officers discovered two youngsters with stab wounds to the buttocks.

They were transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and treated before being released.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement today that a teenager has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of Section 18 assault.

Detectives have taken him into custody and will question him.

The stabbing is one of several instances that have occurred in recent weeks along Liverpool’s waterfront.

Youths have shoved people off paddleboards into the ocean, hurled nitrous oxide canisters and plastic bottles at dock security, and there have been numerous complaints of assaults and intimidation.

Police in the vicinity have imposed a number of dispersal zones in an attempt to curb this behavior, with the most recent order expiring at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

“This was a horrific event that left two youngsters hurt, but not more seriously,” Detective Inspector Ben Dyer said.

“The arrest in this event demonstrates that we will not tolerate violence or anti-social behavior on our streets.

“To individuals who prefer to carry knives, our message is clear: it is just not worth the danger. We work relentlessly as a force to combat knife crime, and it’s only a matter of time before you get harmed or arrested if you carry a weapon.

“Rest assured, we will continue to engage with our partners to take all necessary steps to address the violence and anti-social behavior that we have witnessed on our waterfront in recent weeks, ensuring that it remains a safe environment for everyone in Merseyside to enjoy.”

Anyone with information on this incident can contact @MerPolCC, post ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook,’ or call Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 21000514702.