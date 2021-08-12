After a double homicide, charges in a boat crash case that killed one were dropped.

The Associated Press reported that criminal charges against suspect Paul Murdaugh, 22, who was shot and died in a double homicide June 7 in a South Carolina boat crash case that killed Mallory Beach, 19, in 2019.

Murdaugh came from a well-known local family, and his mother, Maggie, 52, was also killed in the killing outside their home before the boat crash case went to trial. The allegations against Murdaugh, who was indicted on a charge of driving a boat under the influence that resulted in death, were dismissed by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office last week. Murdaugh’s boat collided with the Beaufort County bridge in February 2019, killing Beach and wounding others on board.

Regarding the dismissed charges, a representative for the Attorney General’s Office, Robert Kittle, told the Augusta Chronicle, “It was basically simply a formality.” “We were awaiting a copy of the death certificate, as well as some other paperwork.”

The investigation into Murdaugh’s and his mother’s deaths is still underway, and state agents have not revealed any information about it.

Beach’s body was discovered a week after the boat accident.

Authorities claimed Murdaugh and his mother were shot on the family’s land near Islandton in Colleton County.

The double homicide rekindled interest in the boat crash, generating questions about whether Murdaugh’s familial links to the local court system influenced the inquiry. Following the deaths, state officials stated that they were investigating whether local law enforcement officers attempted to obstruct the investigation into the boat collision.

Murdaugh’s grandpa, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather were all elected solicitors in the region, however none of the Murdaughs were in office at the time of the accident.

Murdaugh’s father and grandfather both arrived at the emergency room after the crash, according to police documents revealed following his death. Alex Murdaugh, Murdaugh’s father, tried to communicate with the other passengers on the boat, examining the board that nurses and doctors use to keep track of which patients were in which rooms, according to nurses.

Alex Murdaugh was finally told to either stay in his son’s room or leave the hospital by a nurse.

Murdaugh declined to take tests to see if he was impaired while boating, and he and.