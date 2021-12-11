After a double announcement, the staff at an award-winning bar were left dumbfounded.

After winning two CAMRA awards this year, a Merseyside pub has claimed double glory.

The Magazine Hotel in New Brighton is one of the Wirral’s oldest pubs, having been established in 1759 and retaining much of its original character and charm.

The CAMRA award-winning bar on Magazine Brow in Wallasey is located on the waterfront in a residential neighborhood with views of the Mersey and the New Brighton seafront.

Moments after giving birth, mum is taken aback by her partner’s inquiry.

It’s no surprise that the Wirral pub was just named Wirral CAMRA Pub of the Year and Merseyside CAMRA Regional Pub of the Year 2021, thanks to its unique character and stunning open fireplace, as well as its real ale selection.

The honors have shocked the crew, but they ‘couldn’t be more proud,’ according to landlord Steve Brady.

“It came entirely out of the blue for us,” Steve told The Washington Newsday. “We’re quite delighted to have earned both of them, especially since we were told on the day that a Wirral pub winning is extremely rare, so that’s even better.”

“My partner Mary and I, as well as the rest of the staff, are overjoyed with what we’ve accomplished.”

“It reflects on everyone, especially the staff we’ve lost in the last 12 months due to covid.”

Along with the’service with a grin’ and ‘warm welcome,’ Steve said the pub has a lot of charm and a ‘village vibe,’ which he believes contributes to his repeat customers.

“The Magazines’ is a very old fashioned, quirky style pub,” Steve, who has worked at The Magazine Hotel for 23 years, remarked. Instead of the large open concept canvas that everyone else has, there are small rooms off the bar.

“No two rooms are the identical, yet the character is still very much present in each one.” It’s a classic English pub, the kind that seems to be disappearing these days.” “Not only that, but we’re in a fantastic location – right in the center of the village, with truly breathtaking views from our garden.” Set. “The summary has come to an end.”