After a domestic dispute, an 80-year-old Texas woman shoots her own daughter to death and is arrested.

An 80-year-old Texas woman was sentenced to prison on Thursday for fatally shooting her 52-year-old daughter during a domestic incident earlier this week.

Margaret Ann Johnston was arrested and charged with murder on the scene Tuesday afternoon. According to CBS-affiliated KTXA-TV, she is now being held at the Kaufman County Jail on a $1,000,000 bail bond.

According to the outlet, deputies from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Johnston’s house in the 12000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1836 about 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday and discovered the victim, Connie Lynn Helms, deceased with a gunshot wound to her shoulder. According to the Forth Worth Star-Telegram, Johnson was still on the scene.

Deputies haven’t said anything about what caused the commotion. There hasn’t been any additional information released concerning the case.

Helms’ body was taken for an autopsy to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An investigation is ongoing, according to Scott Whitaker of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s unclear whether Johnston has retained legal counsel.

