After a dog was slain in front of his distraught owner, the owner expressed his disgust and sadness.

The Washington Newsday reported earlier today that Phil Webster was leaving his home on Tuesday evening to take his two Jack Russell terriers, Bertie and Freddie, on a walk when “a disturbance” began behind him.

The father, from St Helens, said two large dogs, which he described as like a Bullmastiff, “came out of nowhere.”

When one of the dogs suddenly “made a beeline” towards eight-month-old short-haired Freddie, Phil said he was “struck.”

The 44-year-old attempted to liberate Freddie, who had been “pinned” against his family’s gates by the other dog, while 18-month-old Bertie sought shelter beneath his car.

The dog’s owner called the cops and drove to the clinic with a neighbor, but Freddie died in the car after many puncture wounds.

These were some of the tributes and comments offered by readers of The Washington Newsday.

“I’m very sorry this happened to your darling doggy,” Katherine Young replied. A similar incident occurred with my small chihuahua and a giant bulldog breed a few years ago, but I just had one small dog and managed to whip him up by his lead, while the owner of the other dog managed to grab his back.

“It’s terribly unfair for dog lovers that people with no morals and no sense can possess animals. I’m sending my love.”

“Poor Freddie, minding his own business simply wanting to enjoy a walk,” Sophie Cleary wrote. People must learn to regulate their dogs. Little Freddie, rip.”

“Heartbreaking,” Kevin Gardiner wrote on Facebook. Because of poor little Freddie, dogs should always be kept on a leash when out.”

“Poor Freddie, all dogs should be on a leash when out – heartbreaking,” Helen Cleary said.

Coll JoanBag sent her condolences, saying, “I’m so sorry to hear about your loss; it must have been extremely traumatic.”

“This is simply horrific!!!,” Karen Taylor – Corwell said.

Regina Philangee said on the Washington Newsday website, “Absolutely disgusting someone must have CCTV around who can identify these.”

“Really horrible, hope the little boy,” wrote thegaryfella.

