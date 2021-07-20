After a dog was bitten by a snake, the owner had to pay more than £1000 in vet fees.

Owners of dogs should be on the lookout for signs of a potentially fatal adder bite.

The adder, the UK’s sole venomous snake, bites dogs most frequently between April and September.

Swelling, bruising, elevated temperature, illness, and lameness are all signs that might occur after a dog has been attacked by an adder.

A minor puncture wound, notably around the muzzle, face, and front paws, may also be discovered.

A bite from an adder can be lethal, and dogs may require veterinarian care.

Bella, a two-year-old Devon Cocker Spaniel, was attacked by an adder while wandering on the beach lately.

She’d been playing in some long grass, and it wasn’t until her owner took her home that she realized something wasn’t quite right.

“Bella became lethargic and wouldn’t eat – which is unusual for her – and then I realized she had puncture wounds on her face, so I took her immediately to the vet,” Bella’s owner, Danielle, explained.

Bella’s swelling continued to worsen, so veterinarians administered antivenom.

She stayed the night, and the Cocker Spaniel made a full recovery after five days.

Bella’s vet charge for her treatment was £1,089.

“It was dreadful when we found out Bella had been bitten by a snake – we were so scared about her,” Danielle continued.

According to Agria Pet Insurance, between April and September, 85 percent of snake bite claims occur.

In the UK, the average cost of an adder bite claim at a vet is £936.

“Dealing with an adder bite can be very stressful for both dogs and their owners and, if not handled immediately and effectively, can prove fatal,” said Tom Vaughan of Agria Pet Insurance.

“We want to attract owners’ attention to the fact that we are right in the heart of the season when we handle the majority of our adder bite claims.

“Knowing what to look for and being aware that adder bites can and do happen could save a dog’s life.”

