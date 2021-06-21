After a dog nearly died from the infection, a family issues an urgent warning to pet owners.

Cooper, a Spaniel puppy, nearly died of parvovirus, adding to the grief of a family who had already been diagnosed with cancer.

According to My Family Vets, the disease is potentially lethal to dogs, and there has been an upsurge in instances due to increased demand for puppies during lockdown and owners who do not keep their pets up to date on immunizations.

According to My Family Vets, there has been a 45 percent increase in owners failing to vaccinate their puppies, and the disease, which can be lethal, is on the rise.

Service in an emergency In the first five months of 2021, compared to the same period last year, Vets Now saw an 82 percent increase in suspected cases.

Puppies and senior dogs are particularly at risk. According to TeamDogs, symptoms include bloody diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and lethargy.

Cooper’s owner, Stephanie, 34, a hospital worker, is now urging owners to have their pets vaccinated and to seek medical care as soon as they notice their puppy is ill.

Cooper looked to have immunization documents, but they were later discovered to be forged.

Cooper was chosen by Stephanie and her husband David for their three children, Scarlett, James, and Sebastian.

Stephanie explained, “I’ve been fighting with breast cancer for the past five years.”

“It’s returned, and I’ve been told it’s incurable, so we’ve had a lot to deal with as a family.” Cooper is our first family pet, and we wanted to give the kids something wonderful to focus on.”

Cooper, a nine-week-old puppy, was listed for £1,400 on the internet in Wales. Despite conducting checks and visiting the pup at home, the family later discovered they were victims of an elaborate puppy farm scam.

A subsequent visit by the RSPCA found the supposed home address of the breeder had merely been rented to dupe buyers.

When vets checked the vaccination record, they saw it had one vaccine sticker but no date or signature.

Within a day, Cooper became seriously ill.

“He became really quiet and wouldn’t eat and when he started having bad diarrhoea, we knew we had to get him help,” says Stephanie, a hospital worker.

They took Cooper to Bath Vet Group, part of My Family Vets, where he was diagnosed with parvovirus.

It’s a highly contagious disease that attacks the gastrointestinal. Summary ends.