After a dog dies, owners should be aware of a common item.

After his dog died, one dog owner urged others not to have Christmas potpourri in their homes this holiday season.

The sad owners claimed in a Facebook post that their Yorkshire terrier, Alfie, munched on the scented dried flowers, herbs, and spices while their backs were turned, according to the Daily Record.

The small Yorkshire terrier died less than a day later, leaving his owners heartbroken.

“Thank you everybody for the wonderful messages and texts in regards to us loosing Alfie,” the post said, which has been shared over 1,000 times.

“Last Wednesday I was at Edinburgh Christmas Market and bought some Christmas Pourri to give our house that lovely smell,” I said, hoping it wouldn’t happen to any of your loved ones. “These have been sitting in the house next to the log burner since Wednesday evening and never been touched or looked at by Alfie.”

“When I went to fire the log burner on Monday evening at 7:30 p.m., I discovered they were all toppled out into the floor.” (I’ll add that the living room door is always shut until someone enters the house, which took around 5 minutes in this case due to the log burner being set up.)” The Lemons, Limes, Oranges, and Apples had been chewed by Alfie. I placed them back without thinking about it.

“Alfie was sick at 7 a.m. the next morning, followed by more sickness later that morning, so he was taken to the vets.” “He was given the best care and was given an injection to stop the sickness as well as pills to help his stomach.” “Alfie was definitely not himself the rest of the day lounging around and sleeping.” “I arrived home from work around 8pm and sadly by our side Alfie died away,” said Kev, who was off all day and kept a careful check on him. The proprietors then issued a warning to others to keep the oil and sprays out of reach of any pets, claiming that it was the oil and sprays that gave your home the “Christmas” smell that caused Alfie’s death.

