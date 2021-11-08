After a dog attack at home, a young boy was mauled to death.

After being mauled by a dog inside a home, a 10-year-old kid died.

On Monday, November 8, soon after 4 p.m., emergency services were dispatched after receiving complaints of a dog attack in a residence in South Wales.

According to WalesOnline, the ambulance service confirmed the 10-year-old kid died at the scene in Caerphilly.

At the house, police firearms officers shot and killed the dog.

“We were called to an address in Pentwyn, Penyrhoel, Caerphilly at around 3.55pm on Monday, November 8, following complaints of a dog attack,” a police spokeswoman said.

“Officers arrived, including particularly qualified weapons officers, as well as Welsh Ambulance Service paramedics, who verified that a 10-year-old kid had died at the scene.

“Firearms officers killed the dog, and no additional animals were involved in the incident.”

“Officers will be conducting further investigations at this time and will stay at the scene as the investigation proceeds,” Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough said.

“As part of this effort, you might notice continued police activity in Caerphilly.” Please do not be worried if you noticed an increased presence earlier today when officers were responding to the incident.

“Please stop and speak with us if you have any issues or information.”

At around 4 p.m. on Monday, witnesses reported seeing up to 12 police cars and four ambulances at the scene of an incident in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly. The animal was then shot and killed on the spot.

On Monday evening, forensics officers were still on the site, along with another police car and many houses blocked off as officials restricted access to the area.

“Anyone with information is requested to call us on 101 mentioning log reference 2100392510,” the police official added.

"Anyone with information is requested to call us on 101 mentioning log reference 2100392510," the police official added.

"You can also message cops directly on Facebook or Twitter." Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous."

