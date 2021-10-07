After a dog assault in a Liverpool park, a young boy was transported to the hospital.

At around 3.25 p.m. today, emergency services went to Crown Street Park in Edge Hill after a kid was reported to have been bitten by a dog.

Officers and paramedics arrived on the scene to discover a youngster had been bitten, and he was taken to the hospital.

His wounds aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

A 20-year-old Liverpool man was detained on suspicion of Section 3, Possessing a Dangerous Dog Out of Control, by Merseyside Police.

He was apprehended and taken into custody, where he will be interrogated by police.

Officers also seized a dog at the scene.

“We simply will not allow reckless dog ownership on Merseyside,” stated Chief Inspector Rob Ross.

“While our officers were able to make one arrest and remove a dog immediately, our investigations into this horrific occurrence, which resulted in the injury of a kid, are still ongoing.

“Our officers will stay in the Crown Street Park area tonight evening as investigations continue and to reassure the local community,” says the statement.

“Please contact us if you were in the Crown Street Park area this afternoon and observed anything or anyone unusual.” Any information you have could be extremely useful to our investigations.” Officers are still on the site conducting witness interviews, and anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information should contact the @MerPolCC on Twitter or the ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or phone 101 with the reference 21000694244. You can remain anonymous by calling the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.

You can also submit your information online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.