After a dog assault along the beach, a woman was left with “flashbacks.”

After her dog was attacked at Crosby Marina, a woman has been getting troubling flashbacks.

On Saturday morning, the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was walking her English Springer Spaniel, Shanks, in the popular area, according to The Washington Newsday (August 14).

“A large Dog de Bordeaux type dog pounced on and mauled my dog as we walked past at 11.30 a.m.,” she added.

“The mom put her little daughter on the leash, which she shouldn’t have done because the dog quickly got away from her.

“My husband and I had to wrestle the dog away from our dog, who is now fine.

“Shanks is well, but I’m in a lot of pain. Every time I close my eyes, I witness the attack all over again.

“I’m starting to calm down a little bit now, but I’m still angry.”

A allegation of a dog being mauled by a larger dog at Crosby Marina/Cambridge Road on August 14 was confirmed by Merseyside Police.

There were no reports of any injuries to the dog or humans, a police spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to tweet @MerPolCC or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, referencing reference 21000566262.