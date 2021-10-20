After a doctor removed a man’s kidney instead of a stone, the hospital asked his family for $14,000.

A consumer court in India has ordered a hospital to reimburse the family of a man who had his left kidney removed by a doctor during a treatment to treat kidney stones. Four months after the procedure, the patient died.

According to The Times of India, an Indian court handed down the judgement on Monday after hearing a complaint from Devendrabhai Raval’s relatives in Gujarat.

Raval was taken to the KMG General Hospital in May 2011 after suffering from acute back discomfort and trouble passing urine, according to reports. He had a 14 mm stone in his left kidney, according to doctors. Despite being recommended to seek treatment at a different hospital, Raval insisted on receiving therapy at the same facility.

On Sept. 3, 2011, he was admitted to the hospital for surgery, according to his relatives. Raval’s left kidney had been removed during the treatment, much to the family’s surprise, according to the doctor. When the family questioned the doctor, he said it was done in the “best interest of the patient.” Since then, the patient’s health has deteriorated significantly. His condition deteriorated as he was unable to pass urine. Raval’s family transferred him to a different hospital in Ahmedabad for more advanced treatment, but he died of kidney problems on January 8, 2012.

Minaben, Raval’s widow, subsequently filed a complaint with a consumer court, which ordered the hospital, doctor, and insurer to compensate the family for medical malpractice. The hospital, on the other hand, filed an appeal with a higher court.

The family’s approval was only for the removal of the stone, not for the removal of the organ, according to the higher court.

The court stated that “the employer is accountable not only for his own actions of commission and omission, but also for the negligence of his employees so long as the act happens within the course and scope of employment.”

A woman died when physicians unintentionally left a piece of cotton inside her abdomen during a cesarean section in a similar event. The woman, a 20-year-old mother of one, died after a year-long battle with infection brought on by the undiscovered substance in her abdomen. She died just days after giving birth to her second child, a stillborn.