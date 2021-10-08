After a ‘disturbing’ video went viral, doctors warned against’scalp popping.’

Scalp popping has resurfaced on TikTok, and doctors have warned The Washington Newsday against the practice, despite its lengthy history in South American societies.

Dr. Anthony Youn, a popular TikTok cosmetic surgeon, duetted the goosebump-inducing video just yesterday, and it has already received over a million views.

In the original clip, a barber tugged on his client’s hair several times, causing a terrifying popping noise.

In his video reaction, Dr. Youn remarked, “What the hell is going on here?” “You make a popping sound when you yank the hair so hard that it pops the galea off the skull.” Most people are put off by the jarring sounds, but for those who are willing to try it themselves, The Washington Newsday spoke to doctors who broke down the procedure and warned against it.

Dr Ross Perry, executive director of medical and cosmetic skin clinic Cosmedics Skin Clinics, explained, “The popping sound you hear is when the hair is yanked so hard that it actually pops the galea off from the skull.” “The galea is a tough fibrous sheet of connective tissue that forms the main layer of the scalp and extends over the cranium. The fact that he continues to do this on the head in multiple locations is stunning and unsettling.

“This should never be tried at home or in a salon because there are numerous risks involved. To begin with, you might easily damage the inside of the scalp, which can result in bleeding and infection, as well as soreness and discomfort. It can also cause long-term damage to the hair follicle, which could lead to hair loss, as well as injury to the neck and head from the force with which the hair is pulled “Added he.

“It can also result in a subgaleal hematoma, which is a pool of blood that accumulates beneath the scalp and can be extremely deadly.”

Putting the obvious on the table

Yannis Giantzides, executive director of Harley Street Hair Transplant Clinics, described to The Washington Newsday how scalp popping can harm hair: “To begin with, there’s the obvious one: ripping and pulling your hair out, resulting in uneven bald patches. This is a condensed version of the information.