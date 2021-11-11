After a ‘disrespectful’ memorial service in Liverpool, the city council apologizes.

Liverpool City Council has apologized for its ‘disrespectful’ plans for marking Armistice Day.

The Cenotaph outside St George’s Hall is where the city’s commemoration activities normally take place.

The main remembrance ceremony on Sunday will be held at Liverpool Cathedral because the situation with stopped roadworks near Lime Street makes it hazardous to hold it in the normal location.

Christmas markets have been relocated and memory activities have been rescheduled due to the Lime Street mayhem.

However, on Armistice Day, a small wreath-laying ceremony was held in front of St George’s Hall at the Cenotaph, with armed forces members, political and religious dignitaries in attendance.

Those laying wreaths, however, did so in the shadow of the Big Wheel and the opening of the Christmas Markets, which have already begun at the top of St George’s Plateau, with the markets winding their way around into St John’s Gardens behind the Hall.

The wheel had to be built on the plateau due to weight-loading difficulties, according to the council, and has been in a similar spot in past years – but due to the Lime Street catastrophe, it had to be built earlier this year.

However, many people were dissatisfied to see the attraction and marketplaces set up so close to the Cenotaph on such a solemn day for honoring the lost.

“They shouldn’t have put the wheel on the cenotaph before Remembrance Day, disrespectful,” Glynis Walsh commented on The Washington Newsday’s facebook page.

“It’s a disgrace it’s been allowed to be put before Remembrance Sunday,” Norah Paterson remarked. “I pay no homage to those who have died in the service of our country.” “It’s in the wrong place and shouldn’t be up there before Remembrance Sunday,” Daniel Russell added. “Being placed before Remembrance Sunday is a travesty,” Sharon Martin concurred. The city council issued an apology to anyone who was offended by the proposals in a statement.

“We are very sorry that some people are disappointed with this year’s commemorative preparations,” a spokeswoman stated.

“The Lime Street improvements have hampered events in and around St George’s Hall, thus the Christmas Market has been relocated behind the Hall and along William Brown Street.”

“Due to the fact that our yearly Remembrance Service attracts over 10,000 individuals, we.

