After a dismal inspection report, it’s ‘early days’ for Sefton’s children’s service.

According to council officers, efforts to turn around the fortunes of a crisis-plagued Merseyside children’s department are in their “early days.”

In May of this year, a damning report left councillors “despondent.”

Inspectors discovered a series of failings at Sefton Council’s children’s services during a three-week Ofsted investigation in May, with inspectors claiming that too many children were left in high-risk settings for too long.

It was the borough’s third dismal report in recent years, and it resulted in an improvement notice being issued after a list of deficiencies were highlighted, including children being left in high-risk settings for too long and a shortage of social workers.

Councillors discussed an update report delivered by the executive director of children’s social care and education on the work of the recently formed improvement board at a meeting of the borough’s overview and scrutiny committee on November 16 at Bootle Town Hall.

Between the budgets of 2021/21 and 2021/22, the report observed considerable investment in children’s services totaling £7.7 million, with authorisation given for a further £2 million in September and £4 million in the pipeline, subject to cabinet approval.

A “comprehensive diagnosis” and an emphasis on a “Front Door to Children’s Services and the Multi Agency Safeguarding Hub(MASH)” to give a single point of contact for persons making referrals for access to services are among the measures implemented thus far, according to the study.

Several councillors criticized the report’s “jargon” and expressed dismay at the absence of concrete action plans after officers presented the report’s findings, saying it was “early days” for the service’s change.

“I’m not sure what to make of the whole new lexicon,” Councillor Andrew Wilson said. “I’m out of the loop on social services.”

“I understand some of the phrases, such as front doors are not spinning doors, but metrics are what I’d like to see.”

“I would love additional specifics, it’s extremely descriptive,” Councillor Liz Dowd added. “So what?” I find myself questioning. How much of a difference did it make? “Who is now involved and who was previously involved, and how will this be mitigated?” “The summary comes to an end.”