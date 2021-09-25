After a dismal first day, Europe faces a huge challenge in retaining the Ryder Cup.

After suffering their worst opening day under the current format at a windswept Whistling Straits, Europe will have to make history to retain the Ryder Cup.

Padraig Harrington’s team finished the day 6-2 down, with Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter, and Shane Lowry all suffering crushing defeats, and all six of US captain Steve Stricker’s rookies contributing at least half a point.

The two European winners in the foursomes were world number one Jon Rahm and fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia, but Harrington stuck to his pre-determined pairings for the afternoon fourballs and left Garcia out.

Instead, Rahm paired up with Tyrrell Hatton, who birdied the 18th to take a half-point lead over Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, who had smacked a spectator on the shin with his first shot but also crushed a 417-yard drive on the fifth.

Before Paul Casey and rookie Bernd Wiesberger were beaten 2 and 1 by world number two Dustin Johnson and Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, McIlroy and Lowry had previously lost 4 and 3 to Harris English and an inspired Tony Finau.

That meant the final round was crucial for Europe’s dwindling hopes, and Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland were three up after eight holes before being matched by Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay, with Thomas striking a spectacular eagle on the 16th to bring the match back to even.

On the 18th hole, Thomas had a chance to win the match, but his birdie putt was hopelessly short, but the home team still had their largest advantage after the first day since 1975.

The US has never lost a Ryder Cup on home soil after winning the first session, while Europe has never trailed by more than three points since the present format of eight matches on day one was implemented in 1979.

After morning results that saw Johnson and Collin Morikawa defeat Casey and Hovland 3 and 2 and Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger defeat Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick 2 and 1, Harrington’s team needed a good afternoon performance.

After losing the first five holes to Cantlay and Schauffele, McIlroy and Ian Poulter had at least escaped a record defeat, but the eventual 5 and.