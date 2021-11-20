After a ‘disgusting’ delivery, Hermes ‘ruins’ a woman’s Christmas.

A woman claims that a “disgusting” Hermes delivery has spoiled her Christmas.

Nicola Rooney, 38, was waiting for a gift for her partner Tank, 29, when she called Studio, an online catalog company, to inquire about why it had taken so long.

“I ordered a £32 Remmington shaver for my husband and was wondering where it was because it shouldn’t have taken 12 days to arrive,” she explained.

The final tragic cab ride of a terror suspect was captured on shop CCTV.

“I phoned Studio, and they informed me that it had been delivered. When I verified with Hermes, they said they had a photo of it right on the doorstep.

“I never received this; it was obvious from the photo that I didn’t.”

Nicola, from Birkenhead, Wirral, was outraged by the delivery, saying, “It’s horrible.” No one was there to receive the package, as you can see in the photo; generally, images of deliveries show the door open, but this one is clearly locked.

“It’s particularly aggravating because we live on a corner, and everyone can see it.”

“It’s utterly destroyed [Tank’s] Christmas since there’s no surprise.”

Studio has promised to refund her money and send her a new shaver, according to Nicola.

“It’s the principle of the matter,” she added. I’ve seen similar things happen to other people.

“Something must be done; Hermes owes them a responsibility of care, and they must be named and chastised.”

“I was fortunate in that it wasn’t extremely valuable, and I received a reimbursement.” But it may have been something extremely costly, so to just trash it is wrong; they don’t seem to take pride in it.” “We have been in contact with Ms Rooney to apologize for any inconvenience and provide her with a full refund so that she can get another shaver in time for Christmas,” a Hermes representative said.

“We would ask that individuals try to be at home when expecting a delivery or choose an alternative service such as deliver to a neighbor or ParcelShop when possible, since this is a very busy time of year and our local couriers are working hard to deliver.”

“Anyone having shipping problems should contact their retailer or. “Summary comes to an end.”