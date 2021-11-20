The Washington Newsday
Nicola and Tank Rooney from Birkenhead.

After a ‘disgusting’ delivery, Hermes ‘ruins’ a woman’s Christmas.

A woman claims that a “disgusting” Hermes delivery has spoiled her Christmas.

Nicola Rooney, 38, was waiting for a gift for her partner Tank, 29, when she called Studio, an online catalog company, to inquire about why it had taken so long.

“I ordered a £32 Remmington shaver for my husband and was wondering where it was because it shouldn’t have taken 12 days to arrive,” she explained.

“I phoned Studio, and they informed me that it had been delivered. When I verified with Hermes, they said they had a photo of it right on the doorstep.

“I never received this; it was obvious from the photo that I didn’t.”

Nicola, from Birkenhead, Wirral, was outraged by the delivery, saying, “It’s horrible.” No one was there to receive the package, as you can see in the photo; generally, images of deliveries show the door open, but this one is clearly locked.

“It’s particularly aggravating because we live on a corner, and everyone can see it.”

“It’s utterly destroyed [Tank’s] Christmas since there’s no surprise.”

Studio has promised to refund her money and send her a new shaver, according to Nicola.

“It’s the principle of the matter,” she added. I’ve seen similar things happen to other people.

“Something must be done; Hermes owes them a responsibility of care, and they must be named and chastised.”

“I was fortunate in that it wasn’t extremely valuable, and I received a reimbursement.” But it may have been something extremely costly, so to just trash it is wrong; they don’t seem to take pride in it.” “We have been in contact with Ms Rooney to apologize for any inconvenience and provide her with a full refund so that she can get another shaver in time for Christmas,” a Hermes representative said.

“We would ask that individuals try to be at home when expecting a delivery or choose an alternative service such as deliver to a neighbor or ParcelShop when possible, since this is a very busy time of year and our local couriers are working hard to deliver.”

“Anyone having shipping problems should contact their retailer or. “Summary comes to an end.”

