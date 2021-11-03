After a disastrous run for the Progressive Party in New Jersey, Phil Murphy survives a close governor’s vote.

Governor Phil Murphy narrowly defeated Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli in a tight battle on Tuesday to become New Jersey’s first Democrat governor in 44 years.

Since Brendan Byrne’s reelection in 1977, no other member of his party has done more in his state than the 64-year-old Democrat. When it came to seeking re-election, the past two Democratic governors, Jim Florio and Jon Corzine, were defeated by Republicans.

Murphy, on the other hand, won by a razor-thin margin, with the vote count being too close to call until 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, when the Associated Press declared victory.

Despite Murphy’s victory, Democrats face severe challenges in other high-profile elections, as the GOP appears to have found a winning strategy for 2022 and beyond. With the election of a Republican in Virginia, a law and order Democrat in New York City, an anti-socialist candidate in Buffalo, New York, and the defeat of a measure that would have replaced police in Minneapolis with a “public safety” team, voters across the country appeared to send a message to Democrats on Tuesday.

Despite the fact that there are over a million more registered Democrats in New Jersey than Republicans, voters have consistently backed Republican candidates, including recent two-term Governors Christie Todd Whitman and Chris Christie.

Murphy’s campaign often linked Ciattarelli, 59, to former President Donald Trump, but the strategy has been called into doubt in recent weeks as Vice President Joe Biden’s support rating in New Jersey has continued to fall.

While on the campaign road, Ciattarelli did not distance himself from Trump or align himself with him. Despite the fact that he endorsed the contentious former president in the 2020 election and is widely seen as a Trump supporter, Ciattarelli has generally avoided mentioning him.

When asked about Trump during the second gubernatorial debate in October, Ciattarelli said, “I go out there and campaign on my own.” “I’m going to win this election on my own.” Murphy’s campaign, on the other hand, criticized Ciattarelli in a TV ad for attending a “Stop the Steal” protest in Bedminster, New Jersey, in November 2020. Trump is largely disliked in New Jersey, as he is in the state of New York.

Ciattarelli admitted to attending the Bedminster gathering, but said he had no idea what the theme was. During a rally in Newark in October. This is a condensed version of the information.