After a disappointing transfer, Jamie Carragher makes the “difficult” admission to Liverpool.

Jamie Carragher has stated that buying a forward in the summer window may be a mistake for Liverpool.

The Reds’ single summer addition, Ibrahima Konate, ensured that they would not repeat their defensive woes from previous season, but they failed to bring in any attacking reinforcements.

Xherdan Shaqiri and the formerly dependable Gini Wijnaldum both left Liverpool in August, prompting Jurgen Klopp to look to young talent Harvey Elliott to fill the void.

However, Liverpool has a busy calendar in the winter months, and the possibility of being without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita for the African Cup of Nations in January is a terrifying proposition.

When asked about Liverpool’s lack of action in the transfer window, Carragher told the PA news agency, “I’m upset they haven’t got an attacker in.”

“I believe Liverpool is lacking in offense, and they will have to keep everyone fit, which is nearly difficult. I believe they will struggle, but Liverpool’s front three are very strong.

“Mane and possibly Salah will be away for the Africa Cup of Nations at some point; I’m not sure how many games they’ll miss, but I do believe it will be something Liverpool will miss.”

Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino, and the developing Elliott provide backup to Klopp’s tried-and-true front three of Salah, Mane, and Roberto Firmino, with Divock Origi also in the Reds squad.

For the first two games of the season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp trusted Jota to start ahead of Roberto Firmino while the Brazilian recovered from the Copa America, and the Brazilian has fit in perfectly since signing from Wolves last year.

Despite missing half of last season due to injury, the Portuguese attacker has already scored twice this season, adding to the nine goals he scored in 19 league appearances in his rookie season.

Klopp, on the other hand, has two attackers in Minamino and Origi, whom he has seldom used from the bench in recent times, while Elliott has been used in a central midfield role. “The summary has come to an end.”