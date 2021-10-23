After a diner returns her plate to the bar, the pub owner becomes enraged.

A well-known bar has condemned a group of customers who refused to pay for a meal they had already consumed.

After finishing the majority of their dinner, the clients complained to personnel at The Pack Horse in the Peak District.

Despite ‘not detecting any difficulties’ when personnel checked in on them during their lunch, the party ordered a fresh dish, according to staff.

After a £600,000 renovation, one of Merseyside’s oldest pubs has been transformed.

The gang eventually left without paying their bill, with one member of the group even winking at the pub’s proprietor as they left.

Owner and chef Luke Payne told the Manchester Evening News that the situation was ‘very frustrating’ for him and his crew.

Mr Payne described what happened as follows: “They were perfectly lovely at first, and then everything suddenly changed.”

“A lady brought her plate up to the bar after they’d eaten around 70% of the food and said it wasn’t to her liking, wasn’t what she expected, and could she swap to another meal for free?”

I declined because she’d already eaten the majority of it, and we can’t give food away for free when it’s only a matter of personal preference. That’s not how it works in real life.” “That’s not really acceptable,” Mr Payne said after the group threatened to not pay their bill. “You’ve eaten most of it, and you were given the option to indicate there was something wrong with it.” ” The bar asks for credit card information when making a reservation in case of no-shows or walk-outs, but the group stated they would cancel their cards, leaving The Pack Horse in the red.

“If they’d identified it in the check-back, we could have done something to fix it,” Luke added.

“We don’t go out of our way to make them unhappy; it’s our responsibility to make sure they have a great time.”

“We enjoy it when people leave buzzing and knowing they had a good time with us, and 99 percent of the people we have in are just lovely and have a good time with us.”

“Because we put so much time, emotion, and love into everything we do, every unfavorable comment is taken personally.”

“If something is wrong, we will always do our best to rectify it -. “Summary ends.”