After a difficult first game of the season, Liverpool Women’s manager provides an honest evaluation.

Liverpool is a significant target at any level, as the Reds discovered to their detriment when they began their FA Women’s Championship season.

On Sunday afternoon, Matt Beard’s second term as manager began with a disheartening 1-0 loss to London City Lionesses at Prenton Park.

And the manager concedes that his new-look squad was given a taste of the particular pressures they will face as they seek a return to the top division.

“We understand how difficult it is,” Beard says. “With us being back at Prenton Park with the crowd, you can see how London upped their game.

“For the most part, we were successful. I understand that we still have a lot of work to do, and it’s frustrating that we didn’t obtain the desired result, but there are some positives to take away.

“We’ll take it in stride, but we’ll be fine.” We won’t let this define what’s to come because of the group’s incredible character.”

Rianna Jarrett scored the game’s only goal from the penalty spot on the hour after Kenni Thompson was fouled by Liverpool defender Leighanne Robe.

London had the better chances, including one that hit the post in the first half, while the Reds were limited to long-range efforts.

In the build-up to the game, Liverpool had been struck a double blow with the arrival of new signings. Megan Campbell is out with an ankle injury she sustained in a friendly against Celtic earlier this month, while 18-year-old Evie Smith, who had recently progressed from the Academy to the senior squad, is also out with a similar issue.

Arrivals in the Summer Charlotte Wardlaw and Leanne Kiernan made their Liverpool debuts, while Jasmine Matthews started her second term as a defender.

Beard continues, “We rallied incredibly well after the goal.” “However, the way the game was going, it appeared that a set-piece would decide it.

“It’s aggravating not to be able to get anything out of the game. London deserves credit for putting us under strain and making the game scrappy.

“We didn’t make certain crucial judgments, but it isn’t why we lost.”

On Saturday, Liverpool Women will be in play in the Women’s Championship. “The summary has come to an end.”