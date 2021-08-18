After a “difficult few months,” Down the Hatch receives a sweet note from a customer.

After receiving a heartwarming message from a customer during a “difficult few months,” Down the Hatch has expressed its gratitude.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on the hospitality industry, resulting in the permanent closure of a number of small enterprises, restaurants, and other establishments.

All restrictions were eased on July 19 as part of the government’s route out of lockdown, with the hospitality industry eager to resume operations.

Down the Hatch, a vegetarian and vegan “junk food” restaurant in the city center, has amassed a devoted following of vegetarians, vegans, and meat eaters.

It’s famous for its extensive burger, hotdog, loaded fries, and other menu items. The popular eatery is tucked away down a set of blink-and-you’ll-miss-it steps on Duke Street, where its tables were usually full with customers prior to the outbreak.

The eatery, like many others, has had a “difficult” few months and resorted to social media to express gratitude for a lovely comment written by a customer.

Down the Hatch said in the caption of a photo of the message, “It’s been a terrible few months.” Each week, we face new challenges, but we rise to the occasion. It’s remarkable to watch how our resilience and passion to provide the greatest service shows through even during the most stressful shifts.

“You have no clue how grateful we are to the client who left this for us. Thank you very much!”

“We observed how hard you were all working tonight!” the customer writes. Thank you for providing us delicious food while maintaining a cheerful demeanor despite the pressure.

“Keep smiling and put your feet up tonight,” says the narrator.

“I appreciate it.”

Down the Hatch’s Facebook post earned almost 130 likes.

The address for the eatery is Duke Street, L1 5AA.