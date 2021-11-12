After a difficult Denali climb, a doctor is accused of lying about the need for a rescue helicopter.

After being accused of lying about members of his climbing party experiencing hypothermia in order to secure government helicopter aid while attempting to reach the summit of Denali, a Utah doctor is facing three misdemeanor charges.

In May, Jason Lance, a radiologist from Ogden, Utah, attempted to climb to the top of North America’s tallest mountain. According to the Associated Press, Lance climbed the West Buttress route with another man named “A.R.” according to court filings.

Lance reportedly abandoned A.R. with another climbing group when he began to show indications of altitude sickness, taking A.R.’s satellite communication equipment with him.

The other party opted to drop out of the climb and assist A.R. with his descent. Lance rejoined the party as they were descending after abandoning his own attempt at the peak, at which point A.R. plummeted roughly 1,000 feet.

Lance activated the satellite communication device, which alerted Denali National Park officials about the fall. A.R. was airlifted off the mountain by a high-altitude chopper with paramedics.

Lance informed park officials that they lacked the necessary equipment to safely descend. According to the Associated Press, the park’s emergency services consented to send another chopper only after Lance penned a letter “It is impossible to drop safely. Shocked patients. Hypothermia in its early stages. Isn’t it possible to land east of the pass?” The helicopter took off without alerting Lance in response. When adjacent guides reported sighting the crew descending the mountain on their own, the chopper promptly abandoned its operation.

In interviews, the remainder of the climbing team indicated that they were alright, but that they had to persuade Lance to join them on the descent.

Later interviews revealed that the other members of the climbing team spent hours trying to persuade Lance to descend the 1,000 feet (305 meters) to the 17,200-foot (5,240-meter) high base camp with them.

According to court filings, Lance demanded that they stay put and that the National Park Service was compelled to rescue them because “we’ve paid our money.”

The other crew eventually persuaded him to descend, which they did safely.

The next day, Lance was interviewed at base camp by Denali Mountaineering Ranger Chris Erickson, who is also a law enforcement officer. Erickson stated that he was responsible for protecting all of A.R.’s belongings, including his satellite communication gear. According to the judge. This is a condensed version of the information.