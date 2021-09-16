After a diagnosis that left him in “unbearable” torment, Dad “knows how it feels to die.”

A father claims that his disease caused him so much suffering that he “felt what it was like to die.”

Brian McKenna was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a kind of blood cancer that affects various sections of the body, including the bone marrow, in 2017.

The 60-year-old from Haydock was in ‘unbearable’ pain most days until he was referred to Clatterbridge Cancer Centre for an award-winning program that helped him control his discomfort.

The father of four was referred to the Enhanced Supportive Care Center (ESC).

“At Christmas time, I turned to [my wife]Julie and said to her, ‘If dying is painful, I know what it’s like to die,’” Brian recounted.

“It was horrible before I was referred for ESC. I couldn’t lift my arms above my head, and the only way I could sleep was by lying on the sofa, propped up with pillows.

“I was also sweating intensely, requiring three or four changes of clothing every day. It was a terrible way to live.”

The ESC Team not only provided clinical help to the couple, but also emotional and practical support, with Julie, 53, becoming Brian’s full-time caregiver.

The couple, who have been married for 32 years and have four adult children, claimed the team improved their quality of life.

Following therapy, the family celebrated their daughter’s 21st birthday with a caravan holiday in North Wales.

“Brian could never put into words the sorrow he was feeling,” Julie adds. We received a call from Dr. Monnery after speaking with his Clinical Nurse Specialist Justine.

“He listened, understood, and was able to put the grief Brian was experiencing into words. He went into great detail about the discomfort and why Brian was experiencing it.”

“Brian is afraid of scans,” she added. And because of his condition, he’s had to go through a lot of them in a short period of time.

“To assist Brian feel more at ease, a member of the ESC Team put on a lead vest and accompanied him to his PET CT scan. That’s going the extra mile for your patients.”

