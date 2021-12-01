After a derailment, the National Transportation Safety Board advises subway and rail systems across the country to inspect for wheel defects.

After a train derailed in Washington, D.C. in October, the National Transportation Safety Board issued a safety advisory for all subway systems and commuter trains, according to the Associated Press.

A weakness in the rail car’s wheel and axle assembly was not found through a visual inspection, according to a preliminary report released regarding the October 12 derailment. The 7000 series was discovered to have a fault that caused the wheels to spread too far apart on the axles. As a result, the NTSB is advising railroads across the country to inspect their trains’ wheels for any potential flaws.

“The NTSB is concerned that car 7200 operated with a wheelset that did not meet specifications for an unknown period of time as the car derailed three times on the day of the accident…with no visible sign of the problem to warn the train operator,” the advisory stated.

The NTSB then stated that the derailment was caused by the wheel’s uneven movement and advised authorities to initiate inspections right away.

Many government departments have already started inspecting their vehicles. The transit and rail agencies, according to the Associated Press, contended that the warning did not have to apply to them because of good inspections. In response, the NTSB is asking systems to maintain their vigilance.

While the Metro fleet of trains in Washington, D.C. has resumed service following the incident, the remainder of the fleet’s cars remain grounded. A train car had slid off the tracks three times near Arlington National Cemetery, but had been able to get back on the tracks twice before fully derailing. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

According to the safety advisory, “a derailment due to wheel movement might be disastrous.”

The problem had been known to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) since 2017, but neither the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) nor the WMATA board had been notified. The maximum permissible speed at the time of the derailment, according to the NTSB, was 59 miles per hour. According to preliminary data from an onboard event recorder, the train speed was around 33 mph.

