After a derailment caused by a design flaw, D.C. has pulled 60 percent of its metro fleet.

According to the Associated Press, more than half of Washington, D.C.’s Metro fleet was taken out of service on Monday due to a design defect that caused a train to derail last week.

The Metro authority’s safety commission ordered that the entire 7000-series line of trains be pulled overnight, affecting 748 cars, or roughly 60% of the fleet.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chair, Jennifer Homendy, told reporters Monday that a problem with the line had been detected, according to the Associated Press. The trains’ wheels were overly broad on the axles, posing a risk of the vehicle slipping off the rails.

“We’re just attempting to gather facts and information at this point in our investigation,” Homendy added. “A catastrophic incident may have occurred as a result of this.” According to the Associated Press, an issue with the Kawasaki-made 7000-line was to blame for the derailment of a Metro blue line carriage near Arlington Cemetery last week. According to Homendy, the car appeared to derail, reconnect with the tracks, and then derail again. Some of the train’s passengers were trapped in a tunnel by the derailment, forcing them to flee on foot.

Commutes in the nation’s capital and the linked neighborhoods of northern Virginia and southern Maryland have already been disrupted by the safety ruling. Commuters reported major delays on social media, with commuters queuing for up to 45 minutes between trains and squeezing haphazardly into whatever space was available.

The issue arises as the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) tries to recruit additional users after the coronavirus outbreak caused a drop in ridership. Ridership is still a quarter of what it was pre-pandemic, but it is anticipated to rise slowly as offices reopen and tourists return to Washington.

It’s unclear whether the axle problem will spread to other regional commuter systems. The Metropolitan Transit Authority in New York City, among other systems, uses Kawasaki trains, and Homendy said the NTSB “may at some point” request inspections of all identical train cars across the country.

“If you’re a transit agency in the United States and you’re paying attention, make sure you’re also examining your cars,” she advised.

The incident has the potential to cast a negative light on WMATA, the regional transit system.