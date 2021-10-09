After a delivery van double parks for three minutes, Amazon is accused of ‘False Imprisonment.’

After one of Amazon’s vans allegedly blocked his car for “roughly two to three minutes” while making a delivery, a lawyer from Hull, Massachusetts, is suing the business for false imprisonment. The Superior Court of Plymouth County filed the complaint on September 24.

Matthew Donnelly, the lawyer, said he was working as a ride-share driver on September 7 when the alleged incident occurred. According to court filings, he is demanding $150,000 for the “loss of his personal freedom of movement and capacity to perform his business for an appreciable period of time, as well as stress, anxiety, apprehension, and embarrassment.”

According to Donnelly, he told the vehicle’s driver of the situation and stated that the van had “plenty of room in the parking lot.” Donnelly was allegedly told by the driver that he would have to “wait a few of minutes.” In his complaint to the court, Donnelly stated that he asked a second Amazon employee sitting in the van’s passenger seat to relocate the vehicle. According to court filings, that individual refused to move the van and urged Donnelly to wait.

According to court filings, as the driver emerged from the restaurant, Donnelly informed him of his intention to file a complaint against Amazon. “My employer won’t give a f*****g s**t,” the driver allegedly said, “and the two mocked Donnelly in front of his passenger as they departed,” he claimed. Donnelly is acting on his own behalf. He’s suing the two Amazon employees for a “civil conspiracy to perform an unlawful act,” Amazon for its involvement in hiring the two drivers, and both Amazon and the two employees for wrongfully imprisoning him.

The Legal Information Institute at Cornell Law School defines false imprisonment as detaining a “plaintiff without the plaintiff’s agreement and without authority of law,” according to the Patriot Ledger. This, according to Cornell, involves confining someone in such a way that the “means of fleeing will result in the detainee’s danger of physical damage.” According to The Patriot Ledger, no court dates have been established, and Amazon has not filed a response.

Another Massachusetts man recently filed a lawsuit against Amazon, prompting Donnelly’s complaint. On September 24, Milford resident Joseph Graziano filed a lawsuit against the corporation and several of its employees. This is a condensed version of the information.