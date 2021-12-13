After a deadly tornado in Kentucky, a prison inmate escapes from a hospital, prompting police to seek public assistance.

Police are hunting for a Kentucky prisoner who escaped from a hospital after being rescued from a tornado-damaged candle business.

When the MCP Candle factory in Mayfield fell on Friday, Francisco Starks, 44, was part of a work-release program. For treatment, he was brought to a nearby hospital.

After being released from the hospital, Starks was last spotted walking away. According to CNN, he did not report to the jail authorities.

Starks was serving time for third-degree burglary, theft by unauthorized taking of a car, and receiving stolen property in the Graves County Jail.

According to Graves County jailer George Workman, seven inmates were working at the plant as part of a low-level offender program that began last week.

After the tornado destroyed the facility, a deputy who had escorted the convicts died.

Work release offenders played a vital role in the rescue attempts, according to Kyanna Parsons-Perez, who was in the plant when it fell.

“We could feel the breeze. My ears started popping, and then it felt like the whole building was rocking back and forth, and suddenly everything came crashing down on us “CNN spoke with Parsons-Perez. “It was the most horrifying event I’ve ever had in my life.” She was rescued from a 5 foot high pile of rubble.

According to Workman, the tornado seriously damaged the main jail, forcing authorities to move 83 detainees to neighboring facilities.

“The structural damage is severe enough that I doubt it will ever be able to reopen,” he said. “I’ve worked in law enforcement and corrections since 1986 and have never saw anything like this.” There were no injuries among the convicts. According to the New York Post, a spokeswoman for the candle firm said eight individuals died and eight others were missing.

The tornado that wrecked the candle business on Friday was one of several severe storms that affected six states between Friday and Saturday. The death toll is projected to exceed 100, according to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Anyone with information about Starks’ whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police, Post 1, at 270-856-3721 or 1-800-222-5555 anonymously.