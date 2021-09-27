After a deadly snake bites his tongue during a stunt, a man dies, and the video goes viral.

After being bitten by a poisonous snake during a stunt performance in Russia, a 55-year-old man died of anaphylactic shock.

Last week, in the city of Astrakhan, an incident occurred. The victim, who has not been identified, was on his third attempt in a watermelon field to perform a performance for his coworkers when the snake bit his tongue. The man had put the steppe viper down his throat in both of his previous efforts. Humans are not killed by the snake’s venom, despite the fact that it is toxic.

On Sept. 22, after being bitten by a snake, the guy was brought to the Kharabalin regional hospital’s intensive care unit, according to Al Arabiya English, quoting Russian news agency Interfax.

According to the Central Recorder, the man’s tongue “could hardly fit in his mouth” and he was left gasping for air. “Though the steppe viper is venomous, it is only insects that are actually afraid of it. The poison is not harmful to humans, according to local media reports, according to Central Recorder. “The agricultural worker died simply as a result of an allergic response akin to a wasp sting,” according to the report.

A video of the act went viral when it was posted on social media.

Several stunt performers throughout the world attempt to execute bizarre things with snakes, which can be disastrous if they are handling a dangerous animal.

