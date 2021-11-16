After a deadly shooting at a soccer game in Houston, a man was arrested.

Around 1.30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting incident at a restaurant in the 5800 block of South Gessner Road in southwest Houston. According to KPRC, officers discovered two guys bleeding from gunshot wounds at the location.

Julio Noches-Cerna, 46, was arguing with the two victims about a soccer game that was being aired on the television in the restaurant. According to the allegation, Noches-Cerna allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Boris Jackson Colindres-Herrera and Gustov Blanda inside the restaurant.

Other restaurant patrons were able to detain Noches-Cerna until cops arrived on the scene shortly after the incident.

Both victims were transferred to a hospital in the region for treatment. “The first victim, Boris Jackson Colindres-Herrera, 34, was declared dead after suffering numerous gunshot wounds to the body,” Houston Police stated in a statement. “The second victim, Gustov Blanda, 40, was shot in the torso and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.” Noches-Cerna had many scrapes and cuts on his face, which were treated. On Twitter, the police department stated, “Suspect Julio Noches-Cerna was treated at the hospital for injuries sustained prior to the arrival of HPD officers.”

Authorities arrested Noches-Cerna after he was released from the hospital on allegations of murder and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

An Illinois man was arrested for reportedly shooting his half-brother to death over an argument about the COVID-19 vaccine in a similar occurrence. Before the incident, the two men lived next door to each other and had never had a physical dispute. Murder and aggravated battery with a firearm were brought against the man.

According to the Washington Post, which cited the Gun Violence Archive, about 20,000 Americans died as a result of gun violence in 2020, more than any other year in the prior two decades (GVA).

A further 24,000 persons committed suicide with a firearm. According to CNN, 14,516 Americans have died as a result of gun violence in the United States between January and September of this year.

Furthermore, since the outbreak of the epidemic, the number of mass shootings has skyrocketed. According to the CNN research, 2021 might be one of the deadliest years for gun violence in decades.

Experts believe, however, that the dramatic surge in violence may be moderating.

Richard Rosenfeld, a criminology professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, believes this is the case.