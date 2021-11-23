After a deadly explosion in a Michigan neighborhood, a 3-year-old girl has gone missing.

According to the Associated Press, a 3-year-old child was reported missing from a Flint, Michigan, neighborhood on Tuesday after a catastrophic explosion caused a fire and destroyed three homes Monday night.

As of Tuesday morning, Michigan State Police were still seeking for the toddler. Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton said fire workers utilized specialized equipment and a police cadaver dog to aid with the hunt.

Two people were hurt Monday night, according to Barton, including the missing child’s father, who was in severe condition. A man in his 70s was pronounced dead. According to WJRT-TV, another person suffered minor injuries.

During a Tuesday morning news conference, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley remarked, “This is a horrible time for our town.”

After 9:30 p.m. Monday, firefighters arrived on the site to find three houses completely engulfed in flames. People were reported to be trapped in their homes, according to WJRT-TV.

The blast strewn flaming debris, splintered wood, and other debris throughout the neighborhood. Around 20 homes were damaged, according to officials, with broken windows caused by flying debris.

On Tuesday, the American Red Cross set up a shelter for those affected and was caring for five residents from the region. According to WRJT-TV, the organization set up a warming area and gave snacks.

According to WRJT-TV, structural engineers are inspecting each home in the neighborhood to ensure it is safe to return.

As of Tuesday morning, the majority of the surrounding community was still evacuated. According to WRJT-TV, Consumers Energy turned off the power to the whole block where the explosion occurred.

According to Neeley, the cause of the explosion, which was felt kilometers away, is still being investigated.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

A neighbor, Aisha Lott, said she heard an explosion and the blow shook her house.

She told WJRT-TV, “It was like a pretty huge boom, and my house shook.”

Consumers Energy spokesman Brian Wheeler said the utility received a call about the house explosion at 9:40 p.m., and technicians dispatched to the area turned off natural gas and electric service to seven residences, three of which were destroyed by the blast, according to Wheeler.

Wheeler said the utility had found no evidence of gas leaks or other problems with Consumers Energy’s gas system as of Tuesday morning. This is a condensed version of the information.