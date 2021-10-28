After a day of misunderstanding, the Beatles and waterfront plans were sorted out.

It had been a tense, breathless day.

Everything turned into a frenzy the moment Chancellor Rishi Sunak casually announced a new Beatles attraction for Liverpool’s waterfront.

Mr Sunak praised Liverpool-born Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries for getting £2 million to build a new Fab Four project, an announcement that surprised many who had been working on the project for years.

Details of the concept for a ‘immersive, world-class’ Beatles attraction in Liverpool have been revealed.

The way in which the announcement was made and who was making it elicited a lot of negative reactions in Liverpool.

For many, it appeared to be a patronizing offer to a community that faces some of the country’s most serious deprivation and poverty issues.

Some correctly questioned whether ‘another Beatles museum’ was what the city needed, pointing out that, while Liverpool is rightly proud of its most famous sons, the city has a lot more to offer than just one band.

Sunak’s announcement, in actuality, dramatically underplayed initiatives that have been in the works in the city for some years.

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram was the first to speak up, emphasizing that the money would be used to develop plans for a ‘globally significant, immersive, and cutting edge’ project that could be a ‘unbelievably important tourist attraction,’ rather than another museum where you could look at some old clothes worn by Ringo Starr.’ Mayor Rotheram told The Washington Newsday that he had been in conversations about the plans for several years, but his intervention aggravated the frustrations of Liverpool Council’s culture department, which would subsequently clarify that they were in charge of the project.

Harry Doyle, a member of the Cabinet for Culture, tweeted: “Culture Liverpool, our regeneration team, and local stakeholders are leading this initiative. Our council officers have shown incredible dedication.” His statements were measured, but it was clear that the mood on board the Cunard was enraged.

Later that day, an elaborate press statement was produced, one that had clearly been worked up over a period of time and included remarks from Mayor Joanne Anderson, Culture Director Claire McColgan (known to be a significant figure), and others. “The summary has come to an end.”