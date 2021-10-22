After a dating app meet-up for threesome with strangers goes wrong, a man is killed and a woman is tortured.

At a house in Indiana, a woman has been accused with the death of a man and the torture of his female spouse. The victims met the woman on a dating app, according to reports.

After police discovered the man’s body in her home on Stinson Avenue in Evansville on Tuesday, Heidi Kathleen Carter, 36, was charged with felony murder, rape, and abuse of a corpse.

Carter’s lover, Carey Hammond, is said to have slain the man, who was later shot dead by police.

Carter contacted the anonymous couple on a dating platform and invited them home for a threesome, according to the Evansville Police Department. The trio then allegedly began drinking before engaging in sexual activities.

According to WFIE, Hammond walked in on them and began beating them with a baseball bat.

He then used duct tape to bind the couple in chairs and beat and tormented them for hours. Carter allegedly waved a gun at the victims and threatened to kill them while Hammond duct-taped them to chairs. Hammond is also accused of repeatedly rapping the confined woman.

Carter departed the house a few hours later. The male victim attempted to run during this time, and Hammond strangled him to death with a belt.

Hammond had wrapped the body in blankets when Carter returned home. According to court filings, they worked together to transport the body to a different room.

Carter then allegedly contacted another woman to assist her in cleaning the premises, alleging a landlord inspection, according to the police.

The cleaner discovered a firearm and blood on Carter’s shoes when he arrived. She did, however, assist Carter in cleaning two rooms. While cleaning the third room, the cleaner overheard a woman pleading for assistance and requesting to use the restroom.

The cleaner, terrified, sat down on what appeared to be a mound of pillows and blankets, but turned out to be the man’s body.

Hammond tried to stop the cleaning lady from leaving, but she managed to get away and call the cops.

Officers from a variety of organizations quickly surrounded the house and ordered the residents to leave. Officers’ body cameras captured a man, identified as homeowner Jason Harvey, exiting the building first and following police commands.

The cops then invited Hammond to walk outside with his hands up for a few minutes. According to the police, Hammond approached them in a hostile manner, brandishing what seemed to be a weapon. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.