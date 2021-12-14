After a damning assessment, a revamp of the council’s elections is a step closer.

Wirral Council is planning to reform its elections after two studies slammed the council last month.

The Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) study on finance and Ada Burns’ report on governance both came back with a harsh judgement.

They were harsh in their criticism of elected councillors and officers, claiming that the ‘prevailing culture’ at the council previous to the epidemic had been to avoid difficult financial decisions, resulting in a major reduction in the council’s emergency reserves in recent years.

The council should modify the way it conducts elections, according to one of the many recommendations in the studies.

Currently, every four years, a third of Wirral’s councillors are chosen, with no elections in the fourth year.

Some say that because of this arrangement, political parties are always thinking about the next election.

As a result, the authority’s most powerful committee approved plans on Tuesday, November 30 to consult with residents about moving to a system in which all 66 councillors are elected in a single round of ‘all out’ elections every four years.

This significant move is getting closer to approval, since the consultation period has begun and will end at midnight on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

You can express your opinion on whether or not the change should occur here.

Printed versions of the questionnaire will be available in the following Wirral libraries for people who are unable to access the online version:

Central Wallasey

Central Birkenhead

Bebington Central is a town in the county of Derbyshire,

Higher Bebington is a town in the United Kingdom.

West Kirby is a neighborhood in Houston, Texas.

Pensby

Bromborough

GreasbyEastham

Moreton

Village of Wallasey

Rock Ferry is a ferry service that connects the two

Irby

Upton St James