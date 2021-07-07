After a cycle accident, a pensioner was kept waiting for an ambulance for five hours on the road.

The North West Ambulance Service stated that they were called to a collision on the Dock Road in Garston at 12:08 p.m. yesterday.

They said an ambulance didn’t come until 5.04pm because of other situations being prioritized and a high volume of 999 calls.

An off-duty nurse is claimed to have waited with the injured guy, who is believed to be in his 70s, while a police car was parked as a barrier to protect the man laying in the road.

“[The wounded rider] was turning around when another bike going the other way caused him to fall off,” a source told the ECHO.

“[The] fire department came to a halt and provided a thermal blanket, while port police utilized [their]vehicle as a shield.”

“However, even after calls from fire and police, the ambulance delayed nearly five hours to arrive since [he]was not a category one.”

“He had shattered [his]hip,” they added. Because it was too dangerous for the nurse to move him, his head was in the road.”

According to the report, the nurse couldn’t risk moving the injured rider because he was face down and she was alone.

“The ambulance service is currently experiencing an extremely high level of demand, and because we prioritise the most seriously injured and ill patients first, unfortunately, less urgent patients are experiencing a significant delay in response,” a spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said.

“We had over 100 calls waiting in Merseyside and Cheshire alone at the time of this call at 12.08 yesterday.”

“We were able to get a response vehicle to the location at 16.14, followed by an emergency ambulance at 17.04, and the guy was taken to Aintree University Hospital.

“We wish him the best of luck in his rehabilitation. We encourage him to contact our patient safety team if he has any more concerns.”