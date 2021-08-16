After a customer’s kindness, a Coronation Street actress was moved to tears in Aldi.

At a supermarket, a Coronation Street actress was moved to tears by a heartfelt gesture from another client.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Enid Dunn was shaken when she realised she had misplaced her handbag while shopping at Aldi.

When the 77-year-old returned to the store, she discovered that a Good Samaritan had handed in her misplaced handbag, which included a priceless memory of her mother.

“When they handed me my pocketbook, I started crying,” she claimed. I’m glad I wore my mask since I must have been quite the sight.

“It’s not about the money; it’s about my entire existence – bus passes, driver’s licenses, and bank cards.

“I even got a message from my mother, which is a 45-year-old keepsake.”

The nan, who has also acted in TV shows including Phoenix Nights and Cutting It, thanked the anonymous person who returned her purse at her local grocery on Facebook.

“A big thank you to the individual who returned my pocketbook to Aldi in Rawtenstall this afternoon after I had carelessly left it on the packing station,” she added.

Enid, who lives with her husband Paul, didn’t realize she’d misplaced her purse until she went to the garden centre.

“Of course, I was in such a panic,” she admitted.

“The girl behind the counter at the garden store was named Mandy, and she even called the businesses where I suspected it may be,” says the narrator. Also, a big thank you to her.

“There are a lot of wonderful individuals out there, but we only hear about the negative ones. Thank you thank you thank you thank you thank you thank you thank you thank you thank you thank you thank

Enid received a flurry of messages from friends relieved that the story had a good ending when she shared her experience.

“That must have been horrible Enid,” one person remarked, “but a nice outcome and restores confidence in humanity,” while another added, “So glad it had a happy, touching ending.”